FAISALABAD - Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that the PTI govt’s performance was worst in country’s history.

Addressing a huge Awami March at Faisalabad on Sunday, he said that the government had increased the prices of sugar and cement overnight only to benefit the sugar and cement mafias.

He said that JI would announce its future line of action at its Million March in Karachi on June 30.

He further said the JI would not be a part of the PPP and PML-N campaign and added that the masses had no option except the JI.

Sirajul Haq said that the party talking of the Madina State had announced building 1100 cinema houses. He said that the farmers and labourers of the country were crying.

He said that India was providing electricity and farm inputs to farmers on subsidised rates while the Pakistan government had increased the prices of these items.

The JI chief said that the businessmen of Faisalabad had set up cottage and small industry and provided jobs to lakhs of people but the government had levied tax of these industries causing problems for the workers.

Flays at PTI’s pathetic performance

He said that the government and the NAB would have to proceed in the mega corruption cases in order to fill its Treasury.

He said that if the government wanted progress and prosperity, it would have to abolish interest.

Sirajul Haq said that the government had chalked out a policy to give a way out to thieves.

He said that the feudal lords and capitalists who had been getting PPP and PML-N tickets were now in the PTI and half of the Imran Khan’s Cabinet comprised these turncoats.

JI Deputy Chief Liaquat Baloch, Javed Kasuri , Zubair Gondal and Azeem Randhawa also addressed on the occasion. JI Information Secretary Qaisar Sharif was present.

Sirajul Haq said that the masses had been without basic facilities in the past but their plight had worsened during the last 10 months. He said the JI could not tolerate the government anymore.

He said that PTI government had deceived the youth.

It had promised 10 million jobs for youth but during its 10 months rule, thousands of people had become jobless, he added.