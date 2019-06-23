Share:

LAHORE - Over 80 young girls and boys from various schools are taking part in the JTI Tennis Camp 2019, which is in full swing here at Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah to teach them the basics of tennis under qualified coaches.

In particular, a large number of girls’ students from Sacred Heart and Convent School are part of the activity under the watchful eye of their sports teacher Miss Zil-e-Huma. The Summer Tennis Camp at Punjab Tennis Academy will continue for two months and potential students will be identified for follow-up programs, said PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik. He also thanked the McDonalds, who sponsored shirts and caps to the campers. Similarly, the PLTA is also thankful to the Mitchell’s for sponsoring the activity.

JTI National Coordinator Hamid Niaz said that the main JTI camp is in progress at Bagh-e-Jinnah, however, other JTI camps are also in progress at different places. Besides Lahore, other cities including Gujranwala, Sargodha, Jehlum, Sadiqabad and Faisalabad are also conducting JTI camps. Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) is keen to promote the game at grassroots level through JTI programme, which provides excellent opportunity to the kids engaging them in tennis in a systematic manner.

“Free tennis equipment is being provided, which is especially designed by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and plays significant role to attract the young children and learn the skills through gradual progression. PTF is quite satisfied that hundreds of children are being introduced to tennis through JTI program in various cities,” he added.