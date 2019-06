Share:

YANGON - Myanmar has cut off Internet services in Rakhine state, said an official on Friday, as the fighting between the government troops and an ethnic Buddhist rebel group intensified over the past months. The Ministry of Transport and Communication directed all mobile service providers to temporarily block Internet access in eight townships in northern Rakhine state and one in adjacent Chin state, with the ban went into effect late Thursday, according to permanent secretary Soe Thein.