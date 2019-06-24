Share:

RAWALPINDI - Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs, Local Bodies and Community Development Basharat Raja said that Rawalpindi would soon get a metropolitan status, adding that prime focus of the Punjab government was to develop cities across the province and Rawalpindi being historical city could be made hub for tourist attractions.

Addressing a briefing on ‘Glorious Rawalpindi’ at Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), he lauded the RCCI efforts for taking lead on this key project and assured full support and assistance to revive the glory of great city. He said Punjab government and his office would take all stakeholders on board to address the issues including encroachment, shifting of Whole Sale markets, fruit and vegetables markets at ring road, parking in main markets, waste management, traffic congestion and facelift of historical buildings.

He appreciated RCCI Chamber Police Coordination Committee initiative to address grievances of traders for outside court settlement; however, he suggested that Punjab Government was planning to launch Alternate Dispute Resolution Committee (ADRC) at local level to address the masses grievances at police stations.

He assured full support for issuing funds and assistance for link road at Rawat Industrial Estate, up-gradation of Social Security Dispensary, Renovation of Rawalpindi Gymkhana club and other projects in the city.

Moreover, on constructing house in restricted area of Nilor an application with the consultation of Assistant Commissioner, ICT was also lodged in Nilor Police Station for legal action.

Another action was taken by the teams of Enforcement Directorate in sector H-9 katchi abadi and demolished 08 newly constructed rooms, 04 boundary walls and also destroyed building blocks in the vicinity.