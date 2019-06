Share:

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The security forces killed a terrorist and arrested another in injured condition after attack on Cantt police station on Sunday.

Sources said that two terrorists attacked Cantt police station Dera Ismail Khan with hand grenades. In retaliatory action of the security forces, one wanted terrorist identified as Zia was killed while his cohort was injured and arrested. The body of killed terrorist and his injured accomplice were shifted to a hospital.