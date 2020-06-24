Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan High Court (BHC) has declared null and void the notification issued by the President for National Finance Commission (NFC) Award.

According to a private TV channel, the Balochistan High Court has annulled the notification of formation of NFC Award and remarked that the appointment of NFC members is not in accordance with the constitution.

The Balochistan High Court in its judgment has also annulled the appointments of Finance Adviser Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Federal Secretary Finance as members of the NFC. The court, while issuing orders for implementation of Article 160 for the appointment and procedure of members of NFC Awards, remarked that the governor of Balochistan should appoint a new member on the recommendation of the provincial government for the appointment of a member from Balochistan.