attock - Spike of coronavirus COVID-19 positive cases and deaths due to the virus keeps on escalating in Attockas positive cases keep pouring in at hospitals of district. According to health officials, five new cases were reported in the district raising tally to 385. One positive patient also succumbed to novel coronavirus in Attock raising death toll to 22.

According to health authorities, a 66-year-old patient who was under-treatment at RIU Rawalpindi had fallen prey to novel coronavirus COVID-19. District health officer surveillance and preventive Dr AsadIsmaeelsaid deceased was buried by anti-corona taskforce under COVID-19 protocol in local graveyard under supervision of teams of health, police and local administration. He said that so far safe burial of as many as 40 patients was carried out in different parts of the district. According to District Attock focal person for Covid-19, Dr AsifArbabNiazi, among five new cases, one belongs to Attock while four are from Jand tehsil. He said that four belong to Attock city, five to Hazro and one each to Fatehjang and Hassanabdal. While giving details about the active patients in various tehsils of the district, he informed that there are 81 in Attock City, 33 in Hazro, 15 in Hassanabdal, 11 in Fatehjang, 10 in Jand and 21 in Pindigheab.

He said as many as nine patients were under-treatment at various hospitals of the district in which one is critical while other 157 positive patients are under home isolation.

Niazi added that the number of suspected cases also rose in the district to 3272 while screening of as many as 6883 persons hadbeen carried out so far. He said that result of as many as 364 suspects of the area is awaited so far. He said that 170 patients have recovered from this deadly virus in Attock so far.