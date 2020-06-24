Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said while the world is still making efforts to find cure against COVID-19, multinational support and global cooperation is vital to boost national efforts to manage the disease and also its economic impact.

Pakistan Army Chief Gen Bajwa stated this while talking to a 10-member People’s Liberation Army medical team led by Major General Doctor Zhou Feihu, Chief of ICU Department (PLA) General Hospital in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, during the interaction matters related to COVID-19 containment and Pakistan’s comprehensive response against COVID-19 were discussed. The Army Chief expressed gratitude for China’s support related to immediate medical supplies and other assistance especially the visit by Chinese medical experts to help Pakistan fight the pandemic. The visiting dignitary re-assured China’s continued support for Pakistan at all forums.