Minister for Religious Affairs, Dr. Noor-ul-Haq Qadri says the government has decided to refund the amount to all Pakistani intending pilgrims of Hajj.

In a statement issued in Islamabad, he said the refund procedure will be started soon and the intending pilgrims will be informed through SMS after completing necessary procedure.

Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri also welcomed the decision taken by Saudi government about conduction of Hajj on a limited scale this year.

He said this decision has been taken in accordance with the Shariah keeping in view of the current situation.