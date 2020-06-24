Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has decided to return the collected hajj dues of successful pilgrims, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor -ul-Haq Qadri said Tuesday.

In a statement, he said following the announcement of Saudi government to allow only people of various nationalities already residing in Saudi Arabia to perform the hajj this year, the Ministry will inform the pilgrims about modus operandi of returning their hajj dues through SMS. Pakistan welcomes Saudi decision of allowing only “very limited numbers” of faithful to perform the annual hajj pilgrimage.

He said “ Saudi government had consulted Pakistan before taking final decision”. The decision would help containing COVID-19 spread.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Ulema Council, Darul Afta Pakistan and International Taazem-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Council Tuesday urged intending pilgrims to disburse their Hajj savings among the poor and downtrodden segments of society, who have been facing economic challenges in wake of Coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

In a decree issued with the consent of leading Ulema, religious scholars and Muftis from across Pakistan, Pakistan Ulema Council, Darul Afta Pakistan and International Taazem-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Council said the intending pilgrims would get reward of Hajj.