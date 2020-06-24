Share:

As the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) completes its five-year term, the government has appointed Mir Afzal, former deputy inspector general of police (DIG) as the caretaker chief minister.

Notification of appointment of Mir Afzal, who hails from Astor Bunji area of the region, has been issued and he will take oath of office on June 25, 2020.

GB Assembly had started functioning from 24th June 2015 led by Speaker Fida Muhammad Nashad.

During the tenure the House made record legislation as compared to the previous term and passed 62 Acts besides giving approval of 178 resolutions.

The Assembly held 182 days of proceedings in 48 sessions. Thirteen standing committees on various departments rendered their services.

The Assembly performed a historic role to eliminate sectarianism and strengthening of peace in Gilgit Baltistan. It has the honor to approve the 6th budget of the province.