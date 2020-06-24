Share:

GILGIT - Following the approval of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, the Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit-Baltistan Council has appointed former DIG Mir Afzal as caretaker chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan. His name was recommended by Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman and the opposition leader Muhammad Shafi. The Gilgit Baltistan Council Secretariat has been issued the notification regarding the care taker chief minister. The interim government has been formed as the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly was dissolved on Tuesday after completion of its full five-year term. It is to be mentioned here that on 30 April 2020, the Supreme Court of Pakistan had allowed the federal government to form a caretaker government and hold general elections in Gilgit-Baltistan.