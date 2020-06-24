Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) since its restoration has issued more than 14,000 registration certificates to the medical graduates, a statement issued on Tuesday said.

The statement referring to the registrar PMDC Brig. (retd) Dr.Hafizuddin Ahmad Siddiqui said that the council has been working efficiently/diligently to cover the backlog despite the current situation of Covid -19,” he stated. According to the statement, up till now, approximately 281 cases of experience have been disposed of. He added that up till now PM&DC has received 233 cases of faculty registration from which 193 have been disposed of. Almost 209 objections of cases have been sent back to doctors for rectification. The registrar PMDC also added that almost 4000 verifications (local and international) have been done on an urgent basis so that the cases could be disposed of as soon as possible. He has directed all the sections to work and finish the pending backlog.