ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party leader Senator Rehman Malik through his lawyers served another defamation notice to US Citizen Cynthia D. Ritchie “over false, frivolous and baseless allegation during her media talk outside Islamabad High Court on June 22.”

In her media talk Cynthia alleged horrific stories against Benazir Bhutto attributed to him, Rehman Malik said. The legal notice stated that Senator Rehman Malik had never any such conversation with her and he could not even think about such false allegation.

Rejecting all allegations against him, he termed them highly derogatory and defamatory and pack of lies to damage his national and international reputation which he had earned after tireless struggle for decades as investigator, politician, parliamentarian, former interior minister and author of three books and hundreds of articles published in national and international media.

The legal notice said, “it was noticed by my client that you emerged on the social media scene and began a smearing campaign against late Ms Benazir Bhutto, ex-Prime Minister of Pakistan.”

It further said, “my client being a senior worker member of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) took serious notice of the aforesaid nefarious and illegal activities in his capacity as Chairman of the Standing Committee on Interior and on the request of PPP workers consequently called a report from Ministry of Interior also directing FIA, PTA vide letters dated 29 May 2020 and 30th May 2020 (Copies attached) and all other stake holders to initiate an inquiry into the matter and take action according to the laws.“

It further said, “in case of non-adherence to the instant legal notice, my client will resort to civil and criminal proceedings against you through courts of competent jurisdiction and in that eventuality you would be solely responsible for all costs and consequences.”