ISLAMABAD - Pakistan moved into the semifinals of the 19th Asian Senior Team Squash Championship 2018 after thrashing lowly Singapore 3-0 in the quarterfinals played in Cheongju, Korea on Friday.

Pakistan top player Farhan Zaman started the proceedings against Vivian Rhamanan in the quarterfinals which proved to be a one-sided affair. Farhan took the first game 11-3 and went on to take the second 11-2 and comfortably won the third 11-6 to give Pakistan perfect start against minnows.

In the second match, Amaad Fareed was pitted against Timothy Leong. It was tough first game and Leong showed signs of aggression and put up decent fight, but Ammad, using his experience, took the game 11-8. The Pakistani then changed the gears and easily won the second game 11-5 and outclassed his opponent in third game, winning it by 11-3 and also ensured Pakistan earn the right to play semifinals against Malaysia. The third match between Tayyab Aslam and Samuel Kang was withdrawn, as it was dead rubber and had no impact on overall results.

Pakistani girls continued to disappoint the entire nation and also badly exposed tall claims of Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) and how much it is serious about female squash in Pakistan. It is due to having unknown and too old coaches that Pakistani females lost both of their matches and were out of the semifinals race. It was yet another disappointing day for Pakistan females, who were given real hammering first by Hong Kong and then by Koreans.

In the first match against Hong Kong, Madina Zafar was pitted against Au Wing Chi, who simply outclassed her Pakistani opponent in all the departments and won the encounter 3-0, winning 11-6, 11-3, 11-4. In the second match, Madina’s younger sister Faiza Zafar got real thrashing from Ho Tze Lok. It was such a shame to watch Faiza being given squash lesson, as Fiaza had no clue how to play against her opponent, who was dominating and thrashing the Pakistani. Ho Tze Lok took the first game 11-1, won the second 11-3 and third 11-2 to send Pakistan packing from semifinal race. In the third dead rubber, Riffat Kahn was up against Tong Tsz Wing. It was once again one-sided affair as Tong Tsz Wing won the match 11-6, 11-1 and 11-3.

In the second encounter against Korea, Pakistan was again beaten 3-0, In the first match, Madina Zafar lost to Choe Yu Ra, 7-11, 5-11 and 7-11 while in second match, Faiza Zafar lost to Ahn Eun Tschan, 3-11, 10-12 and 0-11 and Riffat Khan lost to Lee Ji Hyun 1-3, with the score of 10-12, 11-9, 5-11, 6-11.

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) secretary Group Captain Tahir Sultan had made huge claims prior to departure of the team, that Pakistani females would at least play the semifinals but all those claims were badly exposed. Being fourth seeds, the girls should have at least played in last four, considering the fact that India had not sent both their male and female teams.

It clearly indicates that the PSF is living in 1980s and doesn’t have any knowledge about how squash has been changed. They are still living in the golden era of 1980s and early 90s, but they simply forgot that after the great Jahangir and Jansher, it was more than two decades past and not a single major title was won by Pakistani players or team.

One thing is quite sure that if the federation stops favouritism policies, hire proper coaches, show the doors to non performers, the things can improve significantly and Pakistan squash can be back on right track in only matter of time. But till now, it is in no mood to remove yes men and want to continue with outdated policies and contented with meager achievements. If such policies aren’t stopped, Pakistan squash will continue to suffer badly.

The sources in the federation confirmed The Nation that Farhan Mehboob was barred from training in Mushaf Squash Complex, when he was training in the courts. He had issued a fact-based statement in a national daily which made the PSF top brass so furious that they imposed ban on his training inside complex without even informing him. “Until and unless, the PSF high ups and some incompetent officials don’t prefer the country to their personal egos, Pakistan squash can’t regain past glory,” they added.

It is high time when IPC minister Riaz Pirzda should seek explanation from the federation as on what grounds and conditions, Farhan Mehboob was given such harsh treatment. He is still number one player of the country and by far the best in the lot, so he deserves much better treatment respect from the federation.