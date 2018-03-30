Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan is guaranteed a place in the final of the 19th Asian Junior U-21 Snooker Championship 2018 as Shahbaz and Haris will play the semifinals today (Saturday) in Yangon, Myanmar, after registering contrasting victories against their restive opponents.

In the first quarterfinal, M Shahbaz made huge upset when he eliminated Pakistan’s top junior player compatriot M Naseem Akhtar 5-3. Shahbaz lost the first frame 0-89 and lost the second 36-64, but he then bounced back in style to take the third frame 60-43 and fourth 72-12. The winner again lost the fifth frame 4-71 but once again he made a comeback and won the sixth frame 58-54, seventh 60-41 and eighth 83-42 to make way to the semifinals.

In another quarterfinal, Haris Tahir thrashed Syrian Yazan Alhadad 5-1. He won the first two frames by 78-17, 118-6 with playing century break in the second frame. He continued winning spree and took the third frame 67-57, fourth 57-20, lost the fifth 35-67 but again won the decisive sixth frame 70-40 to book berth in the semifinal. In the semifinals, Shahbaz take on Haris, while Aung Phyo (Myanmar) face Pongsakorn Chongjairak (Thailand).