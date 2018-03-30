Share:

LAHORE-Pop singer and humanitarian Shehzad Roy have been awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz on Friday.

Shehzad Roy uncovered this most recent respect on Twitter, saying that he will devote the honour to the “caring commitment” of the “numerous unsung legends who may never be freely perceived however work each day to change our general public.”

Shehzad Roy is the founder and president of Zindagi Trust, which aims to improve the quality of education across Pakistan. His NGO additionally incredibly contributed towards the restoration of the 2005 Kashmir quake, which earned him his first Sitara-e-Imtiaz in 2005 and the Sitara-e-Ehsaar in 2006.

The Sitara-e-Imtiaz is the third highest honour and civilian award in the State of Pakistan. It recognizes individuals who have made an especially meritorious contribution to the security or national interests of world peace, cultural or other significant public endeavors. Last year, the ‘Laga Reh’ singer was also appointed as the National Goodwill Ambassador for United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).