Share:

PESHAWAR - Amnna Fayyaz from Sindh clinched the Bank of Khyber (BoK) National Women Squash trophy here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Saturday.

Third seed Amnna edged past fourth seed Komal Khan 11-6, 11-9, 5-11, 11-4. Amnna took the first set by 11-6 and won the second 11-9. After conceding two sets, Komal made a comeback by winning the third set 5-11. Amnna dominated the fourth and decisive set and took it 11-4, thus register title victory. Earlier in the semifinals, Amnna recorded victory against top seed Rushna Mehboob 3-1, the score was 11-9, 3-11, 11-9, 11-3 while Komal upset second seed Noor-ul-Ain Ejaz 11-9, 11-4, 13-11 in the second semifinal.

Bank of Khyber Area Manager Zarak Khan was the chief guest while KP Squash Association senior vice president Daud Khan, Pakistan Squash Federation vice president Qamar Zaman, national coach Yasin Khan, PAF Squash Academy head coach Atlas Khan, Wazir Gul, Munawar Zaman, players and spectators were also present. At the concluding ceremony, Zarak Khan and Daud Khan gave away trophies and cash prizes to the winners.