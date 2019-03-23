Share:

Rawalpindi-The management of Benazir Bhutto Hospital caught a thief red handed from medical ward involved in stealing mobile phones and cash from patients and paramedics in the disguise of a doctor, official sources said on Saturday.

The notorious thief was later handed over to police. The police registered a criminal case against him and began investigation, they added.

According to sources, a guard of BBH was on security duty in Medical Ward Number 6 when he detected a man wearing doctor’s overcoat and having a stethoscope entering in the ward and checking medical record of patients admitted there. They said that the man started shouting at the nursing staff and the security guards to evacuate the ward from attendants as a senior doctor was scheduled to take a round of the ward.

On this, the guard got alerted and informed Additional Medical Superintendent Administration about suspicious activities of the man. The AMS rushed to the ward and overwhelmed the thief with help of the security guards. During questioning, sources said, the detainee revealed that he had been involving in mobile and cash theft along with two of his female accomplices that are also operating in -ospital in disguise of doctors. The management called the police and handed the thief over to the investigators.

However, the two female accomplices of the accused could not be traced or arrested, sources said.

SHO Police Station Waris Khan Muhammad Khan, when contacted, confirmed the news. He said that the police are interrogating the accused and would soon arrest other members of the gang. The police have not shared the identity of the accused.

Meanwhile, a fake military officer was caught by traders and locals and handed over to police in Gujar Khan.

The accused was identified as Abid against whom police registered a case. According to sources, the traders and locals of Ratala Village caught a man involved in swindling cash and gold from innocent people by impersonating as officer of military. Police are busy in investigating his movements and contacts in the city, informed a police officer.