Most of the main roads of Gilgit city are in a pathetic condition, with potholes at almost every yard. This has not only caused major traffic gridlocks across the city, but also created huge obstacles for pedestrians.

River-view Road, Shaheed-e-Millat Road, University Road and Shahirah-e-Quid-i-Azam, to name a few, are in dilapidated condition for so long. The road cleavages and potholes make it very difficult to maintain smooth traffic, and often also lead to slippery fatal accidents.

Even the road leading to the front of Konudas Judiciary building has been in a miserable condition for years, but, having said that, the government’s apathy seems to have no end in this regard.

Citizens have become irritant owing to the overall deplorable road conditions in Gilgit city. It is time the government of GB lets go of its indifference towards road dilapidations, and makes sure that all the cracked roads are re-carpeted in the near future, so that the citizens can breathe a sigh of relief.

ZAHID ALI ZOHRI,

Gilgit-Baltistan, March 9.