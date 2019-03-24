Share:

LAHORE - Maryam Nawaz Saturday met her father Nawaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat Jail, where workers welcomed her by chanting slogans and showering rose petals on her vehicle.

Police disbursed workers trying to enter the jail along with Maryam Nawaz. Rush of workers also caused Maryam to use alternative route for going home. Personal physician Dr Adnan also met Nawaz Sharif.

In a recent tweet, Maryam Nawaz Sharif has shared the report while expressing concerns about health of her father serving seven year imprisonment at Kot Lakhpat Jail in Al-Azizia reference. “Just go back after meeting MNS. His doctor’s concern was not unfounded. The blood tests done yesterday reveal a further raise in his CREATININE level. His kidney disease in already at stage 3. The pain in the flanks persists,” the tweet reads.

In a later tweet, she revealed the government plan of his examination from senior doctors at the jail. She shared the written request to the home department for allowing personal physician to oversee examination of MNS.