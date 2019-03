Share:

Pakistan Army organized a weapons' exhibition in Skardu on Sunday, in connection with Pakistan Day celebrations.

A large number of people visited the exhibition and evinced keen interest in the weapons.

Force Commander Gilgit-Baltistan Major General Ehsan Mehmood Khan and Senior Minister Gilgit Baltistan Haji Akbar Taban also visited the stalls where the army officials briefed them about the displayed weapons.