Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan has always supported peace in the region, but it reserves the right to defend itself against any foreign aggression.

Talking to media here in Multan on Sunday, he said Pakistan is ready to resolve all issues with India through dialogue and Islamabad will take two steps of New Delhi takes one in that direction.

He said there can be ups and downs in statements from Indian leadership in wake of upcoming elections in India. He said the situation can improve after the elections in the neighbouring country.

To a question, the Foreign Minister said China played an important role in de-escalation of the situation between Pakistan and India. He said, in his recent visit to China, Beijing showed that it had supported Pakistan in past and will do so in future as well.

Regarding internal political situation, Shah Mehmood invited PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to give suggestions regarding National Action Plan, evolved unanimously by the political leadership of the country, to fight terrorism and the government will give due importance to them.