Faisalabad-As many as 149 devotees who have returned from Iran have been shifted here from Taftaan at quarantine camp set up by district administrations in the building of Post-Graduate Agricultural Research Station (PARS), Jang Road near Faisalabad Airport. The devotees were brought in tight security and their coaches were escorted by contingents of police and other security forces. All medical treatment and health screening has been made available in this quarantine camp. The doctors and paramedical staff have been provided special safety kits. Commissioner Ishrat Ali, RPO Rifat Mukhtar Raja, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and other officers visited the quarantine camp and reviewed the entire arrangements for the inmates.

It is learnt that the hostels of Agriculture University, GC University, GC Women University and other educational institutions have been got vacated by the district administrations to quarantine the devotees and other citizens coming from abroad to tackle coronavirus. On this occasion, members of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Anjuman Tajran, lawyers community, different social, business and labour organisations and general public raised voices against setting up quarantine centres in populous areas which could spread coronavirus in Faisalabad. They said the devotees from Iran and other suspected patients should be kept away from the populous areas. They said Faisalabad was safe from coronavirus so far but the wrong decision of district administration would likely to affect the city. They demanded of government to withdraw decision of setting up quarantine centres in the heart of city to save people from the fatal effects of coronavirus. Moreover, it is learnt that more than 2000 devotees from Iran were planning to stay at Faisalabad for their health screening for two weeks.