attock - Police have started taking action against those violating Section 144 and Coronavirus preventive measures and booked more than 20 people accused in this context. As per Attock Police PRO TaimoorAlizai, 14 persons were booked by Jand police including four cattle dealers for arranging cattle market in Domel, Attock City police booked nine shopkeepers including tailors and tent service dealers for opening shops and Hasanabdal police booked an accused for arranging walima of his son in village KaluPind. Meanwhile, police have also intensified patrolling and checking on entry and exit points of the district to maintain law and order and ensure security of the people across the district.