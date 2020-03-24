Share:

KANDHKOT - The non-governmental organisations (NGOs), both local and international, and other world bodies meant for the welfare of people, have sadly turned a blind eye to the issue of coronavirus that has already enveloped a large part of the globe. There are dozens of NGOs such as ACTED, SRSO, HANDS, Kainaat Development Association, National Development, NCHD, Women Empowerment Pakistan, PPHI, ISH and others besides global organisations such as WHO and UNICEF, which have presence in different parts of district Kashmore. But, unfortunately, they are completely oblivious to the situation, arising out of the rapid spread of Covid-19 since they haven’t distributed masks, hand gloves, hand sanitizers

, ration, food items and financial support to the people at a time where there is a lockdown in Sindh.