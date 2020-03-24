Share:

WASHINGTON - A simple yet dignified flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Embassy of Pakistan, Washington DC on Monday to commemorate Pakistan Day. Ambassador Asad M Khan raised the Pakistan flag at the Embassy courtyard and read out the messages of the President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on the occasion in which they congratulated the nation, paid tributes to the founding fathers, expressed solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and urged the nation to unite in fighting the Coronavirus. In his remarks, the Ambassador congratulated Pakistanis all over the world, particularly in the United States on Pakistan Day. While paying homage to Pakistan’s founding fathers for their sacrifices in building the nation, Ambassador Khan urged that the whole country needed to come together at this critical moment to overcome the Coronavirus threat. The Ambassador emphasized the need for Pakistani Americans to strictly follow the U.S. Government’s health advisories to prevent the outbreak from spreading further. He lauded the contribution of Pakistani American doctors who were at the forefront of this effort to contain Coronavirus. He also paid tribute to Pakistani American philanthropists and charities who were distributing food among the affected families. Ambassador Khan also assured the Embassy’s full support to the diaspora members for any kind of assistance. In line with local health guidelines, the ceremony was restricted and attended only by senior officers of the Embassy.