RAWALPINDI - Taxila police arrested two men on charges of attempting to sexually assault a 12-year-old girl, informed a police spokesman. A case has been registered against the accused on orders of SP Potohar Division Syed Ali, he said. The accused were identified as Awais and Nadim, he said. According to him, the duo had called the girl in their house. The accused attempted to sexually assault the girl, he said. The neighbours got alerted by the hue and cry made by the girl and rescued the girl, he said. A police team responded quickly and arrested the accused. The victim girl was also brought to hospital for medico legal report, he said. Police are grilling the accused in police station, the spokesman said. In a statement, SP Potohar Division Syed Ali, police will solve this case purely on merit.