Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday has appealed to the nation to act on the directives issued by the incumbent government in order to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, the opposition leader in National Assembly (NA) said that Pakistan is facing the biggest challenge of coronavirus but we have to fight it by keeping ourselves clean and inside our homes.

We should avoid doing politics on the current scenario and also refrain from using words that can divide the nation, he further requested.

While putting forward demands in the wake of the prevailing situation, Shehbaz Sharif has requested the government to provide 10,000 safety kits to the doctors and make coronavirus tests free of cost for the citizens of the country.

Former Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif has extended his prayers to the nation, he said.

The PML-N president has hoped that the government will take timely steps to contain the virus. We have to fight this disease and deteriorating economy at the same time, he stated.

The federation should decrease oil prices by Rs.70 to Rs.80 and financially help the daily wagers. There mut be sufficient number of ventilators at hospitals to handle the situation, he went to further say.