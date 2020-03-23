Share:

rawalpindi - In order to facilitate the stranded passengers at Abu Dhabi and Dubai airports, Pakistan government has decided to allow operation of one flight from Dubai to Islamabad, informed Aviation Division spokesman on Monday. He said it will be a special flight to Islamabad with about 150 passengers on board. These passengers were in transit at Abu Dhabi and Dubai, he added. He said the flight is expected to arrive at New Islamabad International Airport (NIIAP) at 2:10am on 24th March 2020 (Tuesday). He said the passengers will be subject to strict health screening as advised by the Ministry of Health. It may be noted here that Prime Minister of Pakistan has suspended international flights operation for two weeks as precautionary measure to avoid spread of Coronavirus in country.