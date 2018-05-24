Share:

LOS ANGELES Anne Hathaway says working with an all-female cast on ‘Ocean’s 8’ created a ‘’safe’’ working environment which gave everyone a platform to do their best work.

The 35-year-old Oscar winner is part of an all-star ensemble that includes the likes of Sandra Bullock, Mindy Kaling, Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson and Rihanna in the upcoming heist movie, which is a spin-off from the original ‘Ocean’s’ trilogy.

Hathaway admits from the first day on director Gary Ross’ set she could tell they were making a special and unique film because of the female energy on set.

Speaking at a press conference to promote the flick, she said: ‘’I’ve been really lucky, I’ve been able to work with a lot of great women but there’s usually just one or two of us. The idea that we could all bring all of the experiences we’ve ever had and bring it into this shared pool - and all then collectively become better because we’re all just together.

‘’One of the first things I remember was feeling safe and feeling like I was with people that I was so proud to be amongst - while having the best time of my life, just learning, and enjoying the view. It was incredible.’’

The plot centres on Bullock as Debbie Ocean - the sister of George Clooney’s alter ego Danny Ocean from the previous movies in the franchise - who plans the heist of the century at the Met Gala in New York City.

Although Hathaway doesn’t want young girls to watch the film and be inspired to become professional criminals she hopes the themes of female empowerment will resonate and inspire.

The ‘Dark Knight Rises’ star said: ‘’To an eight-year-old girl maybe we’re not saying go have a life a crime, but to go do what you want and there’s space for you. There’s space for you to go do it with your friends, there’s room for all of you. I think that films that have an ‘everybody in’ mentality and message for people who have historically been excluded is a good message for people.’’