Share:

KARACHI - Factions of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and Mohajir Qaumi Movement-Haqqiqi on Wednesday condemned Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah’s remarks over demand of new province in Sindh.

PIB faction leader Farooq Sattar had announced protest gathering at Liaquatabad on May 26 and invited all parties to join him against it.

However, the PSP on the other hand had termed it a policy from both PPP and MQM-P to once against play cards of linguistic based politics to earn some votes in the upcoming general polls scheduled at the end of July.

It is pertinent to mention here that the war of words in the Sindh Assembly floor was started on Saturday when Opposition Leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan criticised PPP-led provincial government over ignoring key issue of province especially urban region. If PPP did not change its attitude towards Karachi then MQM-P would put the demand that Karachi to be made a separate administrative unit, warned Hassan.

Replying to the Hassan stance on Tuesday, CM Murad said that ruling government will not tolerate the demand of division of Sindh province; furthermore he cursed everyone who wants a separate Karachi province.

MQM-P Bahadurabad fraction leader Faisal Sabzwari while condemning CM Sindh speech in a press conference at party headquarter Bahadurabad Karachi said that Murad had never utter a single word against the people those raised the slogans of “Sindhu Desh” but surprisingly had shown his enmity with the people urban region by cursing them on the call of separate administrative unit.

He said that demand of the separate administrative unit is the constitutional right of the people and unfortunately the demand which should be taken serious is being used to label the resident of urban province as a traitor. It is quite hard to understand that the political parties those had put the establishment of South Punjab Province were sheering fire when the demand of administrative units were being raised in Sindh, he added.

Do the constitutions not allow the formations of administrative units in the country, questioned Sabzwari.

He further said that it is not the matter of Mohajir and Sindhi but it is matter of the justified division of recourses. Since long the ruling government has neglected the key issues of Karachi and instead of cursing the incompetency, CM is cursing a specific community who were raising voice for justice.

To a question he said that it seem like PPP is playing with sentiments of people initially PPP leader Khursheed Shah came up with a position that he don’t accept Mohajir word and now CM Sindh speech has confirmed the wicked policies of ruling party. We have tender sacrifices for the establishment of Pakistan, Mohajir is our identity and we will continue our movement for the due rights eliminating the feudalism from the country, asserted Faisal. Chief Minister Sindh adopted an anti democratic posture while delivering speech on Sindh Assembly floor, said Mohajir Quami Movement-Haqqiqi Chairman Aafaq Ahmed. This posture of the ruling party was the main cause that has increased the sense of deficiency among the resident of Sindh while it seems like that Murad Ali Shah was not aware with the facts that PPP founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was the man who had drawn line of the divide Sindh in year 1972 on ethnic basis. He said that the currently ruling party was generating warning over the call of separate province but has forgotten that its leadership earlier in rule introduced quota system in province increasing the insecurity among the resident of Sindh.

“Our forefather stood firm against then British rule, how come we will tolerate the feudal system now. The history is evident that the people those were cursing Mohajir Community in past raised the slogans of Sindh Desh and celebrated over the division of country,” he held. CM Murad should change its attitude and realise the facts and before cursing anyone over the matters, he should peek in the past and cures Zulfiqar Ali Bhuttoo who had drawn the line of urban and rural Sindh.

Meanwhile, in a video message, MQM-P leader Kamran Tessori termed CM Murad speech disrespect of Mohajir community and demanded Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to ask the chief minister to apologise from Mohajir within 24 hours.

Moreover, MQM-P PIB Colony spokesperson endorsing Dr Farooq Sattar announcement of holding a protest demonstration on May 26 at Liaquatabad No 10 against CM Sindh Speech has said that party leader Sattar would finalise the preparation of demonstration on his return to Karachi.

Meanwhile on the other hand Bahadurabad fraction led by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has declared over the participation in the MQM-P PIB colony protest demonstration. Talking to the Nation MQM-P Bahduarabad leader Ameenul Haq said that party has not taken any decision over the its participation in Sattar‘s led demonstration. He said that party decision making body would announce its future strategy after consultation. Paksarzameen Party leader Raza Haroon has said that statements given by PPP Khursheed Shah and MQM Farooq Sattar provoke racism and linguistic riots. He said that a day earlier a conspiracy was presented in Sindh assembly where both leader of opposition and leader of the house used the linguistic card of Sindhi-Mohajir at the utmost level as a next episode of the same conspiracy.

PPP and MQM have failed to win the hearts of people or to do any betterment for the province of Sindh and now indulged into a war with an aim to mark victory in next general election.

He further said that according to the prevailing condition both the parties turned a deaf ear towards the honour and respect of Sindh.