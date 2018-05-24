Share:

rawalpindi - Deputy District Health Officer Dr Zeeshan on Wednesday said that inspection and surveillance of tracing dengue larvae in graveyards, junkyards, commercial plazas, hotels, restaurants, hospitals, school and colleges, under construction sites, parks, open plots, abandoned sites, petrol pumps and all other spots is underway in municipal corporation areas.

Talking to APP, he said the surveillance has been lengthened in MCR areas as the current weather has increased the threat of dengue larvae breeding, which needs to be tackled on an urgent basis.

He said the situation is under control and only one dengue positive case was reported in Rawalpindi Cantt area but there is a dire need to create awareness among the people to keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water. He warned that stern action would be taken against the staff deputed in the campaign, if they show any negligence in the performance of their duties.