Islamabad - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Wednesday that training of junior leaders is extremely important as in modern warfare they have a critical role to play.

The COAS stated this during his to the Junior Leaders Academy (JLA) in Shinkiari where he was given detailed briefing by the commandant on the occasion.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that JLA is a premium Army institution which imparts training on basic professional skills and leadership traits to Junior Commissioned officers (JCOs) and Non Commissioned Officers NCOs) of Pakistan Armed forces as well as from number of friendly foreign countries.

On directions of COAS the Academy is being upgraded as “Centre of Excellence for the Junior Military Leadership” with enhanced capacity and facilities.

The COAS also interacted with the faculty and was pleased to see young officers from FATA and Malakand as instructors.

IGT&E Lieutenant General Hidayat Ur Rehman and Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza were also present during the visit.

SAUDI ENVOY PRAISES ARMY’S BRAVERY

Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Nawaf Saeed Al-Malkiy who visited Armed Forces Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (AFIRM), Rawalpindi on Wednesday appreciated the high morale of soldiers and paid tribute for their contributions for peace and stability in the region.

According to ISPR, the Ambassador met the war wounded soldiers and inquired their well being was given detailed briefing on the role and contributions of AFIRM is premier rehabilitating institute for the war wounded soldiers who have sacrificed their limbs during various military operations.

This State of the Art facility also provides services to both military and civilians affected by accidents, calamities, any kind of violence and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).