Share:

LOS ANGELES - Taylor Swift sends love to Camila Cabello after she was hospitalised due to dehydration. The ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ hitmaker was performing in Seattle on her ‘reputation’ stadium tour but the ‘Havana’ singer Mwas forced to cancel her opening slot for the show on Tuesday after she fell ill. Speaking to the crowd during the concert, Taylor said: ‘’My tour mate and friend Camila Cabello meant to be here tonight, she wanted to be here for you but she got sick. ‘’It happens to everybody. I was thinking it might cheer her up if I were to get all 56,000 of you to scream ‘get well soon Camila.’ ‘’ Her kind words come after Camila promised to ‘’make it up to’’ her fans after not being able to make the concert. She shared in a statement posted to her Twitter account: ‘’So yesterday after my performance at the billboards, i was feeling really sick and ended up in the hospital to get checked out. ‘’They ran a lot of tests and everything is fine, but the diagnosis was basically dehydration and I also have a low grade fever - the doctors have told me I really have to get rest otherwise I won’t get better - so unfortunately I won’t be able to perform my set during the Reputation tour in Seattle tomorrow. I’m so sorry to let you guys down and I promise I will make it up as soon as I can.’’ Camila will have been devastated to miss her supporting slot on Taylor’s Seattle tour date as she previously revealed she has an ‘’intense gratitude’’ towards Taylor. Camila posted on Twitter: ‘’what was going through my mind at this moment: I remembered when i came to school one day (I think I was in 9th grade but could be wrong) and my friend Mariana had just seen Taylor on the speak now tour and told me she touched her hand and i was like when am I ever gonna be able to afford to go to a Taylor swift concert and touch her hand during speak now, and I just had a moment of ‘’if you would’ve told me then what was gonna happen I wouldn’t have believed it’’ and I had such an intense gratitude for everything I’m experiencing right now. I love you Taylor Swift.’’