QUETTA - Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Command and Staff College in Quetta on Thursday and addressed student officers and faculty of Staff Course 2018-19.

Sharing his thoughts on national security, the Army Chief said that having withstood challenges in recent past Pakistan was going through an evolution process of its journey to enduring peace and stability, according to a press release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The process is slow but on positive trajectory. We need to stay steadfast and carry forward the efforts towards set national objectives, the Army Chief added.

Acknowledging and hailing contributions and performance of young officers in the counter terrorism operations as well as during recent standoff along eastern border, the Army Chief appreciated the officers for their professional pursuits to meet and prevail over future challenges of national security.

Commander Southern Command was also present on the occasion.