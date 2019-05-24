Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi says Pakistan will continue its reconciliatory efforts for ensuring peace and stability and reducing tension in the region.

He was speaking at the delegation level talks between Pakistan and Iran in Islamabad on Friday.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi led the Pakistani side while the Iranian delegation was headed by Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said tension in the region is in no one's interest.

He said Pakistan wants resolution of all outstanding issues through diplomatic engagement. He said all the stakeholders need to demonstrate patience and tolerance.

The Iranian Foreign Minister said his country gives value to Pakistan's efforts for establishing peace in the region.

Expressing satisfaction over implementation on the decisions made during Prime Minister Imran Khan's recent visit to Iran the two sides agreed to continue cooperation on bilateral matters.