Share:

The International Monetary (IMF) spokesperson Gerry Rice briefed media persons online on the bailout package that has been granted to Pakistan and said the deal will stabilize the country economically.

Gerry Rice told that package of $6 billion has been finalized with Islamabad, and the staff-level negotiations were completed on May 12.

The IMF spokesperson maintained that the global money lender wants economic reforms in Pakistan, and the country will make progress after the bailout package.

Development in Pakistan’s infrastructure and social departments will be possible as pressure of debts will reduce, Gerry Rice concluded.