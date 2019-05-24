Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa on Thursday admonished the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over its role in the investigation process.

“Does it have a sole purpose to make arrests and file cases?” the top judge remarked, while rejecting the bureau’s appeal against acquittal of a suspect, namely Attaullah, in a corruption case.

“NAB should also attach evidence against those it has filed cases against,” the CJP said.

“For 19 years, the suspect was being distressed, while no evidence was presented against him on the basis of which he was being accused of,” the chief justice remarked, adding that there was not enough evidence to prove corruption.

“What is the actual purpose of the NAB? The only purpose is not to ’pakar dhakkar’ [catch and push] around [suspects],” the CJP added.

“NAB’s purpose is also to prove a case and have a suspect punished,” he remarked, adding that because of the bureau’s attitude, people were under mental pressure.

Attaullah was accused of committing corruption as a cashier of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), and the high court had already acquitted him four years ago.