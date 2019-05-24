Share:

LAHORE - PML-N leaders on Thursday briefed ousted premier Nawaz Sharif about the developing political situation in the country during their weekly meeting at the Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail.

The move comes a few days after the Opposition parties converged at an Iftar dinner hosted by PPP leader Bilalwal Bhutto Zardari in the federal capital and called for “all parties conference” before launching mass movement against PM Imran Khan’s regime. According to sources, the meeting was arranged at the office of a jail official where the party leaders discussed different political issues with their leader. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi gave a detailed briefing to the PML-N chief when he asked, “What’s happening outside (jail).”

According to MNA Mian Javed Latif, former PM Nawaz Sharif gave a “meaningful smile” when Shahid Khaqan Abbasi told him that the PPP leadership was in mood to launch a strong anti-government protest. “Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was giving briefing to Nawaz Sharif about the Iftar dinner,” Latif tweeted after meeting the party chief in jail.

According to PML-N sources, Nawaz Sharif told party workers that there was no place in the party for the leaders who left it in difficult times. He also said those remained loyal with the party in all difficult times would be given a chance to lead in the future. On this occasion, the PML-N leader also advised his workers to spread the “party narrative” among masses. He said he would never stop and continue his journey for the rule of civil supremacy and democracy in the country.

Warm welcome to Javed Hashmi as he reaches prison on motorcycle

Several leaders and workers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz arrived at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail on Thursday for the weekly meeting. The PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif arrived outside the prison amid tight police security. Almost, all senior leaders were allowed entry for the weekly meeting with Nawaz Sharif inside the jail.

The workers chanted full-throat slogans and showered latest model SUVs with rose petals as leaders of the second largest political party reached outside the high-security prison back to back. However, only close relatives, friends, and parliamentarians were allowed to meet the former PM in the prison. Several bodyguards were also part of the convoys.

The party workers gave a warm welcome to Javed Hashmi as he reached outside the jail on a motorcycle.

Nawaz Sharif’s mother Shamim Akhtar and daughter Maryam Nawaz spent a few hours with him before leaving for home. During their meeting, Maryam served homemade food to her father. Parliamentarians including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Mian Javed Latif, Senator Mushahid Ullah, Rana Sana Ullah and Khawaja Asif also met Nawaz Sharif on Thursday. Muhammad Hanif Abbasi also met Nawaz Sharif in jail and said that his leader was in “high spirit.” All visitors spent a few hours with Nawaz Sharif before they left. PMLN leaders including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Rana Sana Ullah and Mushahid Ullah spoke to media as they came out of the prison after meeting their leader. The PML-N leaders criticised PM Imran Khan and his government’s economic policies.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Abbasi said the Opposition parties would decide about the modus operandi of the anti-government protest during the all parties conference. He said if consensus was developed, during the APC, to overthrow the present government, they would do the same. He said Opposition parties would attend the APC leaving aside all differences.

Rana Sana Ullah suggested that the PTI should replace PM Imran Khan and bring a new face but that one should be a politician. Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan said the puppet government was imposed on the country by using artificial methods.

Early this month, Nawaz Sharif returned to Kot Lakhpat Jail with convoys of party workers and leaders after the expiry of six-week bail in a corruption case. The Islamabad Accountability Court handed down seven years in prison to former PM Nawaz Sharif on corruption charges on December 24th.

According to jail officials, names of all important visitors were sent to Nawaz Sharif but the meeting was arranged only with his permission. A source in the Prison Department said that less than 50 people were allowed to visit Nawaz Sharif on every Thursday. Sharif is enjoying better-class in the jail with facilities like bed, chair, heater, newspapers and TV. The three-time PM is allowed once in a week to meet his relatives and friends. Thursday is fixed for Nawaz’s visitors by jail authorities.