Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has sought cooperation of trader community for accomplishment of his mission to eliminate poverty.

He was talking to the delegation of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and industry and trade community that called on him in Karachi Friday.

The Prime Minister has stressed upon trade community to take benefit of amnesty scheme announce by the government. He said that government will provide all possible cooperation and facilities to promote investment and trade.

The prime minister said the corruption during the previous government had marred the economy. “We have inherited a fragile economy. I cannot let the plunderers off,” he remarked.

He told the delegation that the government had appointed experts at the Federal Board of Revenue and State Bank of Pakistan.

The prime minister said the government desired the private sector to play a key role for bringing about the economic stability. The government would extend all out facilities for promotion of investment and business activities, he added.

He said bringing ease of doing business, reforms in the FBR and creation of a conducive and friendly atmosphere for the business were among the

government’s foremost priorities.

The delegation expressed confidence in the government’s fiscal policies and also put forward their suggestions to help achieve economic

stability and targets.

The meeting was attended by the representatives from FPCCI, Karachi Chambers of Commerce, Employers’ Federation of Pakistan, Pakistan

Ready-made Garments, Pakistan Leather Garments, Rice Export, Pakistan Automotive Parts, Pakistan Bedwear Exporters, Pakistan Denim Manufacturers, Towel Manufacturers, Pakistan Hosiery and other business sectors.

Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail, Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi and Commerce Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood were also present.