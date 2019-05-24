Share:

LAHORE - Kami Sid, a transgender model and rights activist, has been charged with rape, sexual misconduct and threatening to hide facts about her sexual harassment.

Everything started with a user Minahil Baloch’s social media post, in which she asked people not to support ‘ rapists even if they make it to Cannes 2019. ‘She added, “No cis-gender belongs to rapists. Rape doesn’t know the gender.”

“With a heavy heart, I’m writing this, that I am being threatened by trans model Kami Sid for making a post about something where I haven’t named anyone, while the community is marginalised itself, everyone should be held accountable for their actions regardless of their gender,” Baloch tweeted.

She further added, “My post has nothing to with her and her making it up to Cannes. It’s not the first time she is threatening anyone, I’m making this public and if anything happens to me I want everyone to know it’s Kami Sid.”

“Since this information came out of the transcommunity and reached feminist circles, Kami has been threatening everyone into silence. The purpose of this post is just to inform Kami Sid that things that are public knowledge will be talked about and defamation does not apply here,” she wrote.