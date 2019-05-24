Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami chief Senator Sirajul Haq on Thursday left for Saudi Arabia on a two-week visit. During his stay in the holy land, the JI chief will perform Umrah and Aitkaf at the Haram-e-Ka’ba. Before his departure, Sirajul Haq appointed JI deputy chief Liaqat Baloch as acting JI chief in his absence. Earlier, JI acting chief Liaqat Baloch said that like the previous governments the PTI government too put the country’s economy on the path of destruction by continuing the economy of interest based loans and begging. According to a party press release, he said the government did not have any vision and the IMF team was sucking the blood of people.