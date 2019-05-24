Share:

SIALKOT - Sialkot’s famous political Variyo Family has got the top slot of the PML-N in Sialkot district, as the PML-N provincial leadership has appointed Variyo family’s scion Ch Tariq Akhtar Subhani (former MPA) as President PML-N Sialkot district.

Now, the Variyo family was to play its pivotal role to further strengthen the PML-N in Sialkot district.

Earlier, Ch Idrees Ahmed Bajwa was the president of PML-N in Sialkot district, but he left this post and defected PML-N before July 25, 2018 general elections.

Ch Tariq Akhtar Subhani is the younger brother of MPA Ch Khush Akhtar Suhan (former provincial minister) and cousin of MNA Ch Armughan Subhani.

Talking to the newsmen at Variyo House Sialkot Cantt, Ch Tariq Akhtar Subhani (President PML-N Sialkot District) said that now Variyo family would use its political influence to strengthen PML-N in Sialkot district.

He said that Sialkot district was still a stronghold of the PML-N, and none could take its place. He said that the reorganization of PML-N at union council level would be started soon in Sialkot district.

PML-N’s strong candidate Ch Armughan Subhani had defeated Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan in 2013 and 2018 general elections. Dr Firdous had contested 2013 as PPP candidate and 2018 general elections as PTI candidate from this constituency, but she was defeated twice by PML-N candidate Ch Armughan Subhani (the Variyo family scion).

In 2018 general election, Variyo family’s leader Ch Khush Akhtar Subhani had won the seat of Punjab Assembly as PML-N candidate.

Sialkot’s famous political Variyo family had played a leading role in local, regional, provincial and national politics.

In 2018 general elections, the PML-N won all five seats of National Assembly, and nine out of total eleven seats of Punjab assembly in Sialkot district. The PTI had won only a single seat of Provincial Assembly in Sialkot while PTI and PML-Q backed candidate Bao Rizwan had also won a seat.