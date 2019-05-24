Share:

ISLAMABAD - Secretary Information Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians Dr Nafisa Shah Thursday asked Chairman National Accountability Bureau and Prime Minister Imran Khan who is Sher Nawaz Khan, what is he accused of and what is his connection with a federal minister?

Speaking at a news conference here, Nafisa Shah said that on social media, a journalist who cannot file news item due to “censors” has with evidences uploaded a case of massive corruption and money laundering by a cabinet minister. “This post is doing rounds and people of Pakitan have a right to know the entire corruption story,” she contended.

Chief Media coordinator to the Chairman PPP Nazir Dhoki and Media coordinator to the President PPPP Wasif Syed were also present in the news conference.

Nafisa Shah said that the government should extend congratulations to Narendra Modi Sarkar on winning elections in India because Imran Khan had claimed that Kashmir issue will be resolved if Modi wins the elections. “Now Imran Khan should approach Modi and resolve the issue,” she demanded.

The PPP leader said that Imran Khan and his cabinet members were a bunch of tax evaders and are involved in massive corruption. “Without taking any names she said that Defence Minister, Aviation Minister, Information Minister, Minister for Planning, Advisor on Commerce, Minister for provincial coordination and Minister for water resources all are involved in massive corruption but NAB is unmoved. NAB is only a tool for victimising opposition parties specially the leadership of PPP,” she said.

Shah said that Imran Khan has taken so many U turns that now one loses the track of his u-turns. From claiming that he will not approach IMF to taking loans from every friendly country his u-turns are numerous. Imran Khan has got oil facility on deferred payment but the next government will have to pay for this oil.

He has announced two amnesties in the last six months. One amnesty was exclusively for Baji Aleema and second amnesty is for three groups of his friends. “One group is the one who had donated for Shaukat Khanum hospital, the second group is composed of Seth Dawood’s friends and the third group is the clients of Shabbar Zaidi (Chairman Federal Board of revenue used to teach them the tricks to evade taxes),” Nafisa Shah claimed.

Meanwhile, PPP leader Farhatullah Babar said Pakistan hyphenated Kashmir with Palestine to use Palestine as a vehicle for its narrative on Kashmir but by mishandling Kashmir policy Islamabad had also undermined the legitimate cause of Palestinian people.

Addressing Palestine conference at Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services former senator Farhatullah Babar said that through wrong policies the freedom struggle of Kashmiris was viewed by the world as cross border terrorism.

“Perhaps we emphasised the jehadi character of Kashmir more than a right issue because of our own weak human rights record, he said,” he said.

Pakistan, he said, had always supported Palestinian cause right from the days of the Quaid-e-Azam who in 1948 paid glowing tributes to the sacrifices of Palestinians. Mushahid Hussain Syed, Fakhar Imam, Shireen Mazari, senators Afrasiab Khattak and Abdul Qayum also spoke on the occasion.