Share:

Attock-The number of confirmed novel coronavirus casesis escalating in Attock with each passing day as two new cases have been reported in Attock during last 24 hours raising tally to 99 patients, health authorities told newsmen on Saturday.

According to health authorities, two new patients were detected in union council Jalalia in Tehsil Hazro of Attock district and both are cases of local transmission. The district focal person for COVID-19, DrAsifArbabNiazi confirmed that the Hazro tehsil has become hotspot of novel coronavirus as three persons from this tehsil have died and 13 other including two police commandos were tested positive in tehsil so far. He said that first death due to COVID-19 was also reported from this tehsil of district of a man who succumbed to virus in PIMS Hospital Islamabad on April 13.

Responding to a question, he said that so far sampling of 5599 persons have been carried out in the district while the number of suspected persons also rose to 1934 out of whom as many as 1605 were tested negative while results of 230 are yet to be received.

He said that presently seven COVID-19 positive patients are under treatment in district adding comprising two in PAC Hospital KamraCantt, four in THQ Hospital Hazro while one at CMH Attock and all are in stable condition. He said that there is positive development in the district that so far 51 persons including women and non-adult were recovered from deadly virus in the district among the woman from Pindigheb who was first COVID-19 positive case of the district detected in March.

Responding another question, he said that as many as 38 patients are quarantined in which six are kept at isolation at quarantine center Hazro while rest of 32 are home quarantined. Responding to another question, he said that all the quarantined patients are asymptomatic.