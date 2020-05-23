Share:

Rawalpindi-A total of 28 people tested positive of novel coronavirus in the district while 17 patients got discharged on Saturday from Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU).

The number of confirmed patients in Rawalpindi district reached at 2104 while 77 people died and 759 patients were discharged after recovery. At present, 1268 confirmed patients are under treatment including 311 patients in three government-run hospitals - Rawalpindi Institute of Urology, Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital - and 957 patients were isolated in their houses as they had no symptoms of COVID 19.

Apart from this, 679 suspected patients were also brought to three hospitals of Rawalpindi and their samples had been sent to National Institute of Health (NIH) and Benazir Bhutto Hospital laboratory for COVID-19 tests but the report will come after three to four days.

The local administrations also kept 3263 persons who had been close contacts of the confirmed patients in quarantine including 2306 people isolated in their houses.

District health authority teams had been deployed to monitor the health of the people isolated in their houses.

As many as 67 patients who died due to COVID-19 belonged to Rawalpindi city and cantonment areas while five patients from Gujar Khan, four from Taxila and one from KalarSyedan.

On Saturday, the district administration and health authority sealed 10 streets, 10 houses and isolated 49 people while it opened the lockdown in 18 houses as 103 people completed their 14-day isolation period and their laboratory test cleared them from COVID-19.

Talking to media men, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Capt (Retd) Muhammad Mehmood said that total 28 COVID-19 patients reported from Rawalpindi district while 18 patients in Jhelum, two in Attock and one in Chakwal.

“No death was reported in four districts on Saturday but 23 patients discharged after recovering from the disease including 17 in Rawalpindi, five in Chakwal and one in Jhelum,” he said.

He said that Punjab government had increased the timings of bazaars and markets but all the traders associations and the district administration had been directed to coordinate to implement the standard operating procedures. On the other hand, Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Naseerabad Inspector Nadim Abbas and four other cops also tested positive coronavirus, informed a police spokesman. The other infected cops were identified as Sub Inspector (SI) Rashid, Constable Safdar, MohararWasim and NaibMoharar Faisal of PS Taxila.

All the patients have been quarantined by the district health department, he said. Earlier, SHOs Civil Lines and TaxilaAhsanKiyani and IjazHussain were also tested positive for COVID-19.