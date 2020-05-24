Share:

Mardan - Two more people died due to corona virus in the district taking the coronavirus related death toll to 25. As many as 31 more people tested positive for corona virus in the district during the last 24 hours that took the number of corona patients to 405, health sources said yesterday.

The sources added that 1,737 tests were conducted in the district so far the test reports of 986 people were negative while the reports of 251 suspected patients were still awaited.

A total of 318 suspected corona virus patients were allowed to go home from quarantine centers.

Around 236 suspected patients were discharged from different isolation centers in the district while 35 patients were at isolation centers. A total of 35,334 people were screened in different parts of the district so far.

The sources added that 3,211 people were screened at Manga union council so far. The sources added that 5,900 people were screened at tehsil Katlang, 7,988 people were screened at Bakshali, 8,836 people were screened at Rashaki, 3,115 people were screened at Shergarh, and 2,040 people were screened at Baghcha.