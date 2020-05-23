Share:

ISLAMABAD - A distillery was raided in area of Tarnol police station which led to the recovery of a huge quantity of liquor andalcohol, said spokesperson here on Saturday.

Following directions and guidance of IGP Islamabad Muhammad AamirZulfiqar Khan, the police spokesperson said that renewed efforts areunderway to curb bootlegging and drug peddling activities in the city. DIG (Operations) WaqarUd din Syed has conducted special meetings withheads of police stations and directed them to accelerate efforts againstanti-social elements. On a tip off, SP (Saddar) Sarfraz Ahmed Virk constituted a team to raidat a distillery in the area. This team under the supervision of DSPKhalid MehmoodAwan including SHO Tarnol police station Inspector ArshadAli, ASI Muhammad Ishaq along with others conducted a raid andrecovered huge quantity of liquor, alcohol and other materials. Police team also nabbed wine dealer Amir Gill during the raid. Case has been registered against those running this distillery andfurther investigation is underway.

DIG (Operations) WaqarUddin Syed has appreciated the performance anddirected for further effective measures against those involved inbootlegging or anti-social activities.