Ramadhan is kaput, the luxurious sehris/aftaris have ended but the prime feast is on its way. Eid ul Fitar, most commonly acknowledged as the ‘Eating Eid’ is celebrated by Muslims all around the world after fasting for one long month. The festival is also a sacred centenary on which Muslims pleat for offering congressional prayers. But for an opportunity hunter, this festival brings somewhat pleasing and its obviously ‘The Food’.

Whether rich or poor, every home’s kitchenette gives some superfluous odours which are hard to digest. Stretching from northern mountains to the southern metropolis, every province has assortment in cooking the Eid Meal and perceptibly diverse from each other.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pashtuns are biological epicures. They love to cook delightful dishes at their family circles. Their food is typically modest and less piquant. Besides their regular and day-to-day based food items, there are some dishes which are set only at distinct events with special provisions. Painda also known as Sobuth, is one of the inimitable and much-loved dish which is organised with desi chicken or beef consommé. The Naan bits are soaked in chicken or beef stock which is later served with salad, tomato and lemon. This dish is named as Painda for the reason that it is aided in a massive bowl, normally called as Thal. People sit and eat together in the same bowl.

Sindh

As Sindhis are vastly followers of their ethos so they stab to manage their lifestyle as per their culture and with no hesitation Sindh carry’s the amusing values in Pakistan. The same way certain dishes are obliged on special junctures. On Eid individuals love to bother Sai bhaji chawal, a prevalent dish from Sindh which contains white steamed rice served with spinach curry given a ‘tarka’ with tomatoes, onions and garlic.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir

Folks of Kashmir are extremely engrossed towards mutton, which makes them a tough and daring tribe. What they relish on Eid is Gushtaba (Minced Mutton Prepared in Curd). Gushtaba is a dish of crushed mutton balls broiled in curd and flavours. This old-style Kashmiri dish is prepared in important rituals and functions.

Balochistan

The people of this province live according to the rubrics and principles of their respective tribes. Almost every ethnic group has its own bequest but when it comes to eating, something mutual is found among them. People in Balochistan most commonly go for ‘Balochi Sajji’ as their Eid meal. The alluring Sajji is referred to a whole sheep, cooked under the mud for serval hours. When baked, this gist is somewhat that would lead the eater to the world of fancies.

Punjab

Punjabi people are generally known as Desis. These Desis choose stuff which can be broiled in an old panache usually as per the legacy of their grandparents. In Punjab people usually opt Mutton Karahi on the occasion of Eid. The raw meat is prepared in some special but mild spices to maintain the taste. The distinctions in concocting the mutton karahi is seen in every kitchenette but this thing is made sure that the palate would spurt the taste sprouts.

Gilgit Baltistan

Being a cold steep county, there are few things more heating and nourishing when it’s cold outdoor, than soup. Balay (Noodle Soup with Goat Meat) is the utmost prevalent traditional food which Balti people love to cook on Eid. The recipe appears as less soupy with extra gravy. Sideways with the goat meat broth that formed the flavour and base, there are hearty gooey textured noodles and smalls jiffies of meat assorted within. Perceptibly, the taste can be professed as per foodie.

